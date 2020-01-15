Garden Grove Couple Who Went on Mexico Trip Has Been Missing for 5 Days: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Garden Grove couple remains missing Wednesday morning after leaving for a short trip to Mexico five days ago, officials said.

Maria Lopez and Jesus Guillen were reported missing by their adult daughter the evening of Jan. 10, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The pair left early that morning for a short turn-around trip to check on property they own in Mexico, the agency said. Their daughter became concerned when they didn't return that evening, police said.

Family members have not been able to make contact with Lopez and Guillen.

"All indications are that the couple is in Mexico," Garden Grove police said in a statement on Tuesday. The U.S. State Department, FBI and Mexico authorities have been alerted about the case, according to the Police Department.

They were still missing as of early Wednesday morning, police told KTLA.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts to call Detective Desbiens at 714-741-5810.