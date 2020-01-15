“Hamilton” Costume Designer Paul Tazewell On Transforming Oscar Nominee Cynthia Erivo Into Harriet Tubman For The Film “Harriet” | Frank Buckley Interviews

Paul Tazewell is a Tony and Emmy Award winning costume designer whose most recent work is featured in the film “Harriet” about Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist who escaped slavery and then helped hundreds of other slaves to escape as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Paul Tazewellbegan his Broadway career in 1996 as costume designer for “Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk” for which he was nominated for a Tony. He won a Tony for his work on “Hamilton” and an Emmy for “The Wiz Live!” on NBC.

During this podcast, Paul explains his process as a costume designer and the research that informs his work. He also talks about the education and training he undertook to become a costume designer, and Paul reveals the joy he experiences when actors don his designs.