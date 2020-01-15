LAPD Could Take Action Against Officers in Gang-Framing Case Within Days, Chief Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first round of the LAPD’s investigation into allegations that members of its elite Metro Division falsely portrayed people as gang members or associates could be completed within days.

“I don’t mean this to go on for months or years,” Chief Michel Moore said. “I will make a finding on the basis of the completed investigation as to appropriate disposition — whether that be sustained acts of misconduct, including the potential criminality of that.... If I were to recommend, for instance, termination, that would be a direction or board rights, a tribunal through our discipline system.”

Several officers across the city are suspected of falsifying field interview cards from traffic stops and entering incorrect information about those questioned in an effort to boost stop statistics. Moore said the investigation initially focused on three officers and expanded to others who worked with the original three and then on to others who worked with a second group. Now, at least 20 officers are under investigation.

The chief said the department is also looking into whether it should change its approach toward examining racial bias in officers’ field interview cards.

