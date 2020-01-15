× LAPD Gang-Framing Scandal Could Have Ripple Effect on Criminal Cases

A scandal rocking the Los Angeles Police Department over allegations that members of the LAPD’s elite Metro Division falsely portrayed people as gang members is also prompting questions about whether the claims will affect ongoing criminal cases involving the accused officers.

The scope of the allegations are still unclear, but LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the internal investigation now includes 20 officers. Officers assigned across the city are suspected of falsifying field interview cards from traffic stops and entering incorrect information about those questioned in an effort to boost stop statistics.

So far, the Los Angeles County district attorney is looking at potential criminal charges against one officer.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that the LAPD is working with prosecutors to determine whether any criminal cases are tied to the alleged falsified records and whether the investigation casts doubt on any testimony from the accused officers. That process, the sources said, is ongoing.

