Long Beach Reopens Beaches Following ‘Grease Blockage’ That Led to 11,000-Gallon Sewage Spill

Coastal beaches in Long Beach were reopened on Wednesday following city-wide closures caused by 11,000 gallons of spilled sewage, the city announced.

The city lifted the closures which were instated on Monday after lab results showed that the water was within state water quality standards, according to a news release from the City of Long Beach.

A blocked pipe led to 11,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the San Gabriel River on Jan. 12, after a “grease blockage” in Hawaiian Gardens, according to the city.

State law requires temporary closures until the water quality meets state requirements.

Long Beach has approximately 7 miles of public beaches. To protect the safety of the public, weekly water samples are collected and tested routinely to monitor bacterial levels, according to the city.

PUBLIC NOTICE 📢: Long Beach Health Officer lifts closure on open coastal beaches. Read full details here ➡️ https://t.co/ZsYGr80azg. pic.twitter.com/1Ffu9oINsP — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) January 15, 2020