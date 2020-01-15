Man Accused of Several Residential Burglaries in Rancho Mirage Arrested: Police

A Cathedral City man was arrested for breaking into a home and attempting to rob the owner, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release on Wednesday.

Angel Garcia, 35, had allegedly broken into a home on the 30th block of Mirage Cove Drive in Rancho Mirage at 5:15 a.m. and got into a physical altercation with the homeowner, according to officials.

Garcia then fled the residence on foot but was apprehended a short time later near Highway 111 just southeast of Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City.

Police also believe that Garcia may be responsible for three additional residential burglaries that occurred in Rancho Mirage previously.

He is currently being held without bail on suspicion of home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and probation violation, according to the department.

Garcia is set to go before a judge on Jan. 17, according to jail records.