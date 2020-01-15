Man Found Stabbed to Death Between Warehouses in El Monte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 60-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an industrial area of El Monte early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Baldwin Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person lying in the street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They arrived to find a man with several stab wounds to the upper torso, officials said.

They pronounced the victim, who was covered in blood, dead at the scene.

There were no obvious weapons around the body but authorities say they believe the victim, a male Hispanic, was stabbed to death.

A passerby discovered the victim's body in the early morning near a candy distribution center and called police, officials said.

Sky5 footage shows the victim's body covered in a white sheet on a sidewalk near a warehouse.

The Sheriff's Department is assisting the El Monteo Police Department in investigating the homicide.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.