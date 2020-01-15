Man Posts Anti-Semitic Messages on Calabasas Condo, Tells Reporters to ‘Call the White House’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who posted swastikas and anti-Semitic messages on the window of his Calabasas condo shouted at reporters and told them to “call the White House,” video taken Wednesday morning showed.

Authorities were alerted to the hateful messages Tuesday and unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with the Park Sorrento Condominiums resident, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The messages were still on the window window when reporters arrived Wednesday and attempted to talk to whoever lived in the second-story residence.

Eventually, a man with a shaved head and a stack of papers came outside and began shouting to reporters below, KTLA video showed.

“Take this, read it. Call the White House,” he said as he tossed the papers down to the ground.

The papers restated much of the same hateful, anti-Semitic messages posted to the sliding glass door.

Authorities said they could not make the man take down the messages since they were posted in his private residence.

The mayor of Calabasas issued the following statement about the incident:

“This type of material and language has no place in our community, and we will do everything we can to get it down … I know we all feel sick that someone can so freely put up such hateful language in our community,” Mayor Alicia Weintraub said.