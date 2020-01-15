Officials Investigating After Child Shot in South L.A.

A child was rushed to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Woodlawn Avenue in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South L.A., officials said.

Both LAFD and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene and found the child suffering from a gunshot wound, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The child was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not said whether or not someone is in custody and no further details on the shooting were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.