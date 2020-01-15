Procession Escorts Fallen L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Amber Leist From Boyle Heights to Covina

A procession on Wednesday morning escorted the body of Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Amber Leist from the county coroner in Boyle Heights to a funeral home in Covina.

Leist, a 12-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Department, was struck by a vehicle while off-duty on Jan 12., after helping pedestrians cross the street in Valley Village.

The 41-year-old detective was driving through the area when she noticed two pedestrians crossing the street at a crosswalk, sheriff’s officials said. One of the pedestrians, a senior citizen, fell to the ground.

Leist got out of her car to help the pedestrian cross to the sidewalk safely.

“While she was returning to her vehicle, she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive when the light had turned green,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on the day of the accident.

Leist, who was badly injured, was taken to a hospital. “It’s unfortunate. God had a better plan for her and she was called home,” Villanueva said.

The involved driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said. The collision was being treated as an an accident as the investigation continued.

Leist is survived by a 17-year-old son and a 20-year-old son who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy.