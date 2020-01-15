Live: Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House impeachment managers

Russian Government Officials Resign After Putin Proposes Reforms That Would Weaken His Successor

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly at the Manezh exhibition hall in downtown Moscow on Jan. 15, 2020. (Credit: ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

The entire Russian government is resigning, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced on Russian state television Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked members of the government for their work but added that “not everything worked out.” Putin added that in the near future he will meet with each member of the cabinet.

The announcement came after Putin proposed constitutional amendments that would weaken his successor and shift power to the prime minister and parliament.

