× San Diego Bakery Says It Shut Down After ICE Audit of Workers

Con Pane Rustric Breads and Cafe, a popular, longtime Point Loma business, announced Wednesday that it was closing after a federal immigration audit that the owner says found a number of unauthorized workers.

In a Facebook post late in the day, the restaurant ownership called the closure a “heartbreaking loss,” but said it had no other choice given the large number of workers affected. The retail and wholesale business, which opened in 1999 on Rosecrans and Canon streets and a decade later moved to Liberty Station, supplies bread to a number of San Diego restaurants.

“We have been subject to an I-9 audit by immigration authorities (DHS/ICE/INS) which has resulted in a notice of suspect documents,” Con Pane said in a Facebook post to its followers. “The discovery of a large number of unauthorized workers has so disrupted operations we have had no choice but to close.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was unable to immediately confirm late Wednesday whether a work-site audit had taken place at Con Pane but “we are working on it through the night,” said spokeswoman Lauren Mack.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.