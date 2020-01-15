Shooter Still at Large a Month After Killing 2 Teens Attending Vigil in Carson; $30K Reward Announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities announced a $30,000 reward Wednesday for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting of two teenagers in Carson in December.

Dalelaja Hearn, 17, and Erin Lavender, 19, had been sitting in a car with three friends outside a home in the 20300 block of Alvo Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 15 when the incident happened, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They were in the area to attend a vigil for a friend, who had just passed away, officials said.

Two people wearing hoodies walked toward the victims' vehicle, according to surveillance video released by the Sheriff's Department at a news conference on Wednesday.

One of them headed directly to the driver's side and began "firing indiscriminately," Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters.

Lavender was behind the wheel, while Hearn was sitting in the front passenger seat, Dean said.

One of their friends in the back saw the victims get hit and jumped in the driver's seat to take them to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where the teens succumbed to their injuries, Dean said.

Soon after the attack, the shooter and the person he or she was with ran south, according to officials.

Authorities said a light-colored SUV passed by the crime scene soon afterward, and they believe the driver or any other occupant of that vehicle might have witnessed the shooting. Investigators asked them or any other people with information to come forward.

Dean said the shooter's motive remains unclear.

On Wednesday, family members held up photos of the victims as authorities announced the reward in the case. They were too distraught to speak, said Dean, who described the teens as avid softball players.

Lavender was a student at a local college, while Hearn was attending high school in Central California.

Carson Mayor Albert Robles described the crime as senseless.

"Share what information you know—whether it’s for the reward, or not for the reward," Robles said. "Do the right thing. Tell us what you know, so these killers are taken off the street... take any other children from any other family, and these two families can have some degree of closure."

Anyone with information can call Detective Steve Blagg or Detective Scott Lawler at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.