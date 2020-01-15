Spreading Hope with Brandon Novak | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:52 AM, January 15, 2020, by

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Brandon Novak, a former professional skateboarder and star of the MTV show JackAss. Brandon is coming up on five years sober from alcohol and heroin.  After spending a year in jail, he finally surrendered to his addiction during his 13th rehab.  He now speaks around the country.

Related Show Links

Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.