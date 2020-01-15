Spreading Hope with Brandon Novak | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Brandon Novak, a former professional skateboarder and star of the MTV show JackAss. Brandon is coming up on five years sober from alcohol and heroin. After spending a year in jail, he finally surrendered to his addiction during his 13th rehab. He now speaks around the country.
