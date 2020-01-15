× Teenage Boy Among 4 Accused of Robbing Victorville Smoke Shop at Gunpoint

Three men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in Victorville at gunpoint, authorities said Wednesday.

Three of the suspects are accused of going into Franky’s Smoke Shop, located on Village Drive, and demanding money from employees while holding them at gunpoint last week, according to the Victorville Police Department. Officials said they entered the store around 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Police have not said how much money they stole but they managed to flee the scene while avoiding arrest.

Investigators have since identified the suspected robbers and a fourth person accused of waiting outside the store during the heist and driving the getaway car. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Kevin Vasquez, 22; Michael Gonzalez, 21; Dean Sutherland, 20, and a teenager who has not been identified due to his age.

It’s unclear which of the three suspects went into the store and who was the getaway driver.

Vasquez is being held at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on $100,000 bail for suspected robbery in addition to $5,000 bail for an allegation of street racing, according to inmate records. It’s unclear if the racing accusation is related to the robbery.

Gonzalez remains in custody at the same facility on $100,000 bail for suspected robbery while Sutherland faces the same potential charge and bail but is being held at West Valley Detention Center.

Sheriff’s officials said the teenage suspect was booked into High Desert Juvenile Detention Center but it’s unclear if he remains in custody.

Authorities found and seized a handgun and ammunition along with a bb gun and clothing believed to be connected to the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call Deputy Broadway or Deputy Wetzel at 760-241-2911 or the sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800-782-7463 or visit wetip.com.