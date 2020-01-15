× USC Questioned Whether Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Were Athletic Recruits a Year Before Admissions Scandal

In March 2018, several high schools had contacted USC, puzzled that certain students were being admitted as recruited athletes. Marymount High School, attended by actress Lori Loughlin’s two daughters, “doesn’t think either of the students are serious crew participants,” a USC employee wrote in an email.

Donna Heinel, the third-ranking administrator in USC’s athletic department, was asked to investigate. She reported back the next day: Loughlin’s younger daughter rowed for a “competitive” club and USC’s coach “thinks she has talent,” she wrote.

A year later, Heinel was arrested and charged with arranging dozens of deals to sneak unqualified students into USC, including Loughlin’s daughters.

Prosecutors disclosed emails on Wednesday showing Heinel was tasked with probing the very fraud she allegedly perpetrated.

