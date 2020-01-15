Victim Shot in the Head in Montclair Apartment Complex Alley

A victim was fatally shot in the head in the alley of a Montclair apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities announced Wednesday.

The victim had arrived to an apartment complex alley on the 10300 Block of Vernon Avenue in a vehicle with other “associates” around 8:00 p.m., according to the Montclair Police Department. During an interaction, shots were fired and the victim was struck in the head, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Park View Community Hospital in Riverside by two people who were present at the time of the shooting, officials said. The victim died at the hospital.

Police responded to the scene after midnight on Wednesday.

No information has been released on the victim’s identity, the suspect or the motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.