Woman Fatally Stabbed in San Juan Capistrano; Man Believed to Be Her Husband in Custody: OCSD

Posted 8:36 AM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 08:39AM, January 15, 2020
The Orange County Sheriff's Department released this photo of the street in San Juan Capistrano where a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home on Jan. 14, 2020.

A woman died after being stabbed inside a  San Juan Capistrano home, and a man believed to be the victim’s husband has been identified as the suspect, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 26000 block of Cedar Grove Court around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived at the location, deputies found an approximately 45-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, the statement said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Deputies detained a man at the home, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, but said they believe he is the woman’s husband.

Investigators don’t think there is any further threat to the community, the statement read. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call sheriff’s dispatch at 714-647-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

