2 Sentenced in Home-Invasion That Left Downey Real Estate Agent Dead

Two men were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for a 2016 home-invasion robbery that left a Downey real estate agent dead of a heart attack, officials announced Thursday.

Paul Davis Misikei, 22, and Sakaopo Atanasio Folau, 21, both pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in October, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

That same month, their two codefendants, Henry Willie Sao, 31, and Michael Anthony Harrod, 28, both pleaded no contest to first-degree home-invasion robbery and were sentenced to six years in prison.

Prosecutors said some of the men forced their way into the Downey home of 59-year-old Jim Rudometkin on Jan. 17, 2016.

Misikei and Folau struck the victim and tied him up, before Sao entered the home, officials said.

A neighbor saw the attack and alerted authorities.

Harrod, who acted as the getaway driver and has been accused of planning the robbery, fled the scene and left his three accomplices behind, officials said.

The three remaining robbers jumped the fence behind Rudometkin’s home and ran.

Misikei and Sao were found and arrested nearby by responding Downey police officers, while the other two men were taken into custody in the following days.

Police found Rudometkin bound and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a heart attack, officials said. Based on the circumstances of his death, however, it was ruled a homicide.