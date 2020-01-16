2020 Rose Parade Float Dismantling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pomona to learn what happens to Rose Parade Floats after the January 1st, 2020 Tournament of Rose Parade. The students of Cal Poly universities’ are dismantling their playful “Aquatic Aspirations” 2020 Rose Parade Float, which received the "Director Award for the Most Outstanding Artistic Design and Use of Floral and Non-Floral Materials" at the 131st Rose Parade® held New Year’s Day.

The Cal Poly University Rose Parade Floats are self-built. Their Rose Parade Float organization is one of six official self-built association. All six organizations won Rose Parade Float awards at the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade:

“Aquatic Inspirations” by Cal Poly Universities (self-built): Director Award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials.

“Dodo Bird Flight School” by La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association (self-built): Bob Hope Humor Award for the most whimsical and amusing float.

“On the Wings of Hope” by Downey Rose Float Association (self-built): Founder Award for most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization.

“Rise Up” by Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (self-built): Leishman Public Spirit Award for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant.

“Victory at Last” by South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association (self-built): Mayor’s Award for most outstanding float from a participating city.

“Ka La Hiki Ola (The Dawning of a New Day)” by Sierra Madre Rose Float Association (self-built): President’s Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers.

In addition, to dismantling their 2020 Rose Parade Float and planning for 2021, Cal Poly Pomona students are fundraising to replace their existing work space, an open air warehouse building constructed more than 30 years ago by Rose Float students. In 2019, they broke ground for a $4.7 million Rose Float Lab and Design Complex that would provide more than a 1/3-acre site, a fully enclosed 7,200 square foot lab, design work space, storage facilities and a courtyard to host large numbers of volunteers. For the first time in more than 70 years, the complex would afford appropriate protection from weather, better security for the equipment, electronics, and tools, and a space specifically designed to enhance student learning, collaboration and innovation, both indoors and outdoors. The lab is scheduled to open in 2021.

