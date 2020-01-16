Beachbody’s ‘Barre Blend’ With Elise Joan

Beachbody Super Trainer Elise Joan joined us live to tell us about her new workout available on Beachbody on Demand “Barre Blend”. Barre Blend is the perfect fusion of ballet, Pilates, and cardio interval training, meaning you will definitely break a sweat during this workout! The eight week program features 30-40 minute long workouts that are intended to be performed five days per week. The workout is available on their website. You can also follow Elise on social media @EliseJoanFitness.
