Beverly Hills Wants to Remove WeHo Log Cabin That Serves as Haven for Sobriety Groups

On a posh stretch of Robertson Boulevard, one of these really stands out: A Kundalini yoga studio. A restaurant owned by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump. The headquarters of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. A log cabin.

Yes, a log cabin.

Far from the forest, the shabby little cabin with peeling paint and battered wooden doors has become the center of a property dispute between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, two tony cities where land is both scarce and expensive.

The log cabin — the site of some two dozen addiction recovery group meetings every week — is in West Hollywood. But it sits on a lot owned by Beverly Hills, which wants it gone.

