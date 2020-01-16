× Chilly Winter Storm Set to Bring Rain to L.A. County on Thursday Evening, NWS Says

Break out the cozy blankets and find a spot by the fireplace Thursday evening because a chilly winter storm is arriving in Southern California, bringing rain and snow to the region.

The storm, which originated south of Alaska and is moving slower than forecasters expected, was lingering in San Francisco on Thursday morning, meaning Los Angeles will have to wait a few more hours for any significant rainfall. The storm is expected to creep down the coast throughout the day before reaching Los Angeles County about 8 p.m., said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Thankfully, most people will be home by then,” Kittell said. “The rain should continue into Friday morning until about 3 a.m., and then it should be pretty much done.”

The storm is expected to dump a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain along the coast and in the valleys. The foothills will see a little more precipitation, with three-quarters to 1½ inches falling overnight, Kittell said.

Potential travel concerns along I-5 near #Grapevine with cold front expected to bring rain by late Thu afternoon and minor snow accumulations possible on Thu evening. Also southerly winds gusting 40-50 mph expected. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 16, 2020