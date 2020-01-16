DHS Asks Pentagon for Federal Funds to Build 270 Miles of Border Wall

A migrant from Guatemala watches border patrol officers through the border fence at the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 2, 2019. (Credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to fund the construction of 270 miles of border wall this year as part of a counter-drug effort, defense officials said Thursday.

The officials said the request came in Wednesday, and the Pentagon is beginning what will be a two-week assessment to determine what will be approved. The officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, would not provide any cost estimates.

The request comes amid sharp divisions about the border wall between President Donald Trump and members of Congress who have opposed the use of military funding for the construction.

