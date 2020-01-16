Disneyland’s New Ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Opens January 17th

Posted 9:17 AM, January 16, 2020, by and , Updated at 11:00AM, January 16, 2020
Data pix.

Steve Kuzj got to preview the new "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" ride at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ahead of the attraction's opening on Friday.

