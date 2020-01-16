Firefighters Responding to Fire at Glendale Apartment Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Glendale apartment building Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of 140 Carr Drive, where thick plumes of smoke were billowing over the area as firefighters worked on the roof of the building, aerial video from Sky 5 showed.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze. At least two people were seen being treated by firefighters outside the building.

No further details were immediately available.

