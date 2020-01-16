Gov. Newsom Promotes Using State-Owned Trailers to House Homeless People

Posted 8:14 PM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 08:18PM, January 16, 2020
L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, left, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom appear at a news conference during their visit to the Lone Star Board and Care home in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2020.(Credit: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom repeatedly promoted a temporary solution to California’s most visible problem this week during a tour on homelessness that began at a shelter in the Sierra foothills and ended in a vacant city-owned lot in the shadow of the Oakland Coliseum: The state would dispatch 100 travel trailers to provide immediate shelter.

Newsom and his aides publicized their plan again Thursday, posting a video on social media showcasing a caravan of 15 trailers traveling down the highway toward the Bay Area, where the shelters were on display for a news conference.

“We need to tackle the issue of homelessness head on,” the governor tweeted. “Eight days ago, I issued an executive order to rapidly increase housing and shelter options across CA. Just a few days later, we’re deploying trailers to communities in need to provide services & shelter.”

“California is responding to a crisis,” tweeted Jason Elliott, Newsom’s senior counselor for housing and homelessness.

