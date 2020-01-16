Domino’s Worker Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing 21-Year-Old Boss; Family Sues Pizza Chain

A man who fatally stabbed his supervisor at a La Puente pizza restaurant was sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The attack occurred on March 10, 2018, at a Domino’s Pizza on the 1000 block of Hacienda Boulevard, Sheriff’s officials said. Rafael Sanchez of Baldwin Park, who was 32 at the time of the attack, snuck up behind his supervisor, Daniel Anthony Sanchez, and stabbed him in the neck and back after he was told to do his work, officials said.

The victim, who was not related to the defendant, was 21. He was a college student at Mt. San Antonio College, hoping to be a high school English teacher, according to a victim impact statement read in court on Wednesday.

“I knew I would lose Daniel. He was just too perfect,” his mother, Linda Sanchez, said in court.

After the sentencing, the victim’s family announced that they filed a lawsuit against Domino’s pizza and M. Lehmann Enterprises.

The suit alleges that Rafael Sanchez had problems while working at another Domino’s location and as a result, was transferred to the La Puente location where the attack occurred, according to Michael Carrillo, the family’s attorney.

“This could have all been avoided had Domino’s pizza, the supervisors, the managers, done their job and gotten rid of this murderer, this violent man,” Carrillo said.

Rafael Sanchez was found guilty by a jury of one count of first degree murder, authorities announced on Nov. 20.

The jury also found true an allegation that he used a knife to kill his supervisor, according to Deputy District Attorney Eric Neff.

