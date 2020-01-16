× Lakewood Deputies Crash Into a Car Carrying a Mother and Her 3 Children

Two deputies were on patrol in Paramount on Thursday morning when they crashed head-on into a car carrying a mother and her three children, authorities said.

The deputies were driving in an SUV trying to avoid a collision that had just occurred on Somerset Boulevard and Texaco Street when they crashed into the sedan, according to Sgt. Pasquale Aiello of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood station.

Sky5 video shows the sedan carrying the family was completely destroyed on the driver’s side.

The incident, which took place around 7:15 a.m., left the mother and her 4-year-old child with deep cuts and complaints of pain, officials said. The two other children had no complaints of pain, police said.

The two deputies were transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, Sgt. Aiello said.