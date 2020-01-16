× Man Found Stabbed to Death in Residential Area of South L.A.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in a residential area of South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Whitsett Avenue in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area at about 7:17 a.m. after a resident called police about a person lying on the sidewalk, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper torso, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, who was only described as being a 60-year-old man, Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters.

No information on the suspect or the motive behind the stabbing has been released.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.