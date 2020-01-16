× Man Shot to Death in Riverside

Detectives are searching for the killer of a man who was found fatally shot in a residential neighborhood in Riverside on Wednesday night, officials said.

Emanuel Reggie Herrera, 33, of Riverside died following the 11:02 p.m. shooting at Victoria Avenue and 12th Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Calls reporting gunfire first drew police to the neighborhood, where they found Herrera suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in a written statement. He was taken to a hospital.

“Lifesaving measures were conducted but the the victim succumbed to his injuries and died,” the statement. said.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Riverside police Detective Jim Brandt at 951-353-7137, or Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135.