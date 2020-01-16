‘Your Heart Can Never Be Fixed’: Mother Begs for Help Finding Her Son’s Killer in Harbor City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mother of a 20-year-old man shot to death while bicycling in Harbor City nearly three years ago pleaded for help Thursday finding her son's killer.

With the offer of a $10,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction, his mother is begging for anyone with information to come forward. She said that since the killing, she cries daily as she struggles with a seemingly endless pain.

"My life has completely changed. It is not the same — your heart can never be fixed. It never goes away," Turman said.

Anthony Iniguez was riding a bicycle near 252nd Street and Normandie Avenue, heading home from a friend's house, when he was shot in the back of the head on June 17, 2017, around 12:45 a.m. But the killer was never caught.

At the time of his death, Iniguez had plans to marry the mother of his two sons, who are just 3- and 4-years-old. Turman said the older boy asked her the other day when his father was coming home.

"I had to explain to him that his daddy is in heaven, and we have to wait until we get old so that we can go to heaven too and meet him," she said.

Turman said she last spoke to him not long before he was shot. He called to ask her if she can leave their door unlocked since he was on his way home.

"He knew he was loved. We never left or ended a conversation on the phone without saying 'I love you' to each other," Turman said. "He was my lovebug."

Iniguez initially survived the gunshot wound to his head, but within two days, his family learned he was brain-dead. During a prayer service at the time, relatives said he was being kept on life support to donate his organs.

According to family members, Iniguez graduated from a military school known as Sunburst Youth Academy in Los Alamitos with top honors and dreamed of going into the service. He was also an accomplished football player for Narbonne High School.

"It's devastating he left behind two little tiny boys. He was a good kid ... He was a tri-city all star, I mean he was the best football player Narbonne had," said his aunt, Shannon McCabe.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division at 310-726-7887. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers at 855-691-2933.

