Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 300 rabbits that were taken from a Fullerton home are up for adoption.

O.C. Animal Care at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin is offering the rabbits up for adoption for $14, which includes spay, neutering and a microchip. Those who wish to donate to the rabbits' care can check out the shelter's Amazon wishlist.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 16, 2020.