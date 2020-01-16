Riverside Family Left Homeless After Home Red-Tagged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Riverside family says they have nowhere to go after the home they were renting was deemed an illegal dwelling and red-tagged by officials.

Jessica Hernandez and her two children have been living in a rented guest house for the past four months.

But she said recently learned that the man who rented her the home was not the landlord at all, but was himself renting the property and illegally sub-renting the guest house.

And on Wednesday, city officials red-tagged the home, declaring it unsafe to occupy.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 16, 2020.