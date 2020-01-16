× Skid Row Group Sues L.A. Over Citation Program, Alleging It’s Unfair to Disabled and Homeless People

Seven years ago, Los Angeles leaders decided to create a new, alternative system to handle minor violations of the Municipal Code such as drinking in public, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk or letting a dog run off leash.

Under the Administrative Citation Enforcement program, such violators are ticketed and fined instead of facing a criminal charge, avoiding the repercussions of a criminal record.

Now the city is being sued over the program by a skid row group, which argues that the program denies people a chance at a fair hearing where they can present evidence.

The system also provides no chance to seek a lower fine or community service based on financial hardship, according to the lawsuit. And the suit also contends that the program is not accessible to disabled people.

