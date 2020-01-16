Teeing Up with David “Ping” Pingalore |The News Director’s Office

On this episode in the office, Jason and Bobby are joined by KTLA sports anchor and reporter David “Ping” Pingalore. He shares the origins of his nickname Ping, and coming up as a sports journalist in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio before settling in Los Angeles. Ping also recounts some career highlights, including interviewing (and partying) with a young LeBron James during his Cleveland days, and playing nine holes of golf with the legendary Arnold Palmer. Ping also shares his Super Bowl predictions.

