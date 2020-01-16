Teen Girl Fatally Hit on Sacramento Freeway While Trying to Help ‘Very Distraught’ Friend: CHP

Authorities say a teenage girl fatally hit by a car on a Sacramento freeway was trying to help another teen who had run away from a youth home.

California Highway Patrol officials told The Sacramento Bee that the accident occurred Wednesday night after a “very distraught” teenage girl left the Sacramento Children’s Receiving Home.

A CHP spokesman says the girl stepped onto the highway and her friend, who also lived at the facility, followed her into traffic.

The friend was struck by a car.

Firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene. The other girl was not injured.

