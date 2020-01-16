× Teens Arrested With Guns, 6 Grams of Meth During Traffic Stop in Coachella, Sheriff’s Dept. Says

Two juveniles were arrested in Coachella after authorities found a stolen gun and several grams of methamphetamine in their vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. when the two 16-year-olds were pulled over in the area of Cesar Chavez and Fourth streets.

Gang task force officers searched the vehicle during the traffic stop and located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, which had been stolen, and a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Six grams of methamphetamine were also found inside the vehicle, according to the news release.

Officers arrested the two teens, who were taken to Juvenile Hall in Indio.

One juvenile was charged with possession of stolen property and being a minor in possession of a stolen handgun.

The second teen was charged with possession of methamphetamine.