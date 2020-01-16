University of California Proposing 5 Straight Years of Annual Tuition Increases

University of California Los Angeles students demonstrate outside the UC Board of Regents meeting about tuition hikes on Nov. 19, 2009, in Los Angeles. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

The University of California is proposing five straight years of annual tuition increases under a sweeping plan to raise more money for financial aid and campus needs while providing a predictable roadmap of future cost hikes for students and parents.

The proposed tuition increase, which UC regents will consider next Wednesday, would be the second in nine years and the amount would vary depending on two plans presented.

One plan — to raise tuition and fees for all students annually by the cost of inflation — would amount to a projected 2.8% increase of $348 over last year, to $12,918 for fall 2020.

The second plan would raise tuition and fees once for each incoming class, called cohorts, but keep those costs flat for six years. Under that plan, the costs for the entering class of 2020-21 would increase over last year by 4.8%, or $606, to $13,176 for California undergraduates. The tuition of existing students would be frozen at their current levels.

