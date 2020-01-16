Venice Residents Gather to Discuss Homelessness Issues, New Restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Venice residents gathered at a meeting Thursday to demand action on what they say are growing problems related to homelessness.

The Venice Neighborhood Council's Homeless Committee was scheduled to consider legislation to limit people "sit, lie or sleep," within the city.

The motion to change Venice's municipal code calls to prohibit sitting, lying and sleeping in circumstances including when within 15 feet of an entrance, exit driveway or loading dock; when restricting passage; and when within 500 feet of a school, daycare center, park or homeless shelter. No action on the motion was taken during Thursday's meeting.

The issue was brought to the forefront after a homeless man allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from her mother's lap at a Venice Beach pizzeria on Jan. 4. The suspect was subdued by the girls' relatives, who held him until police arrived and arrested him in a confrontation that was captured on video.