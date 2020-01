Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yelp just released their Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2020. Two of the restaurants here in L.A. who made the cut joined us live. For more information on Pisces Poke and Ramen, you can visit their website. For more information on Bugerama, you can follow them on Instagram @Burgerama1.

And for Yelp’s complete list of 100 Places to Eat in the U.S., visit their website.