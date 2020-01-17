$145,000 Stolen From Vehicle of Courier for Pot Dispensaries at Santa Ana Gas Station; Thieves Sought

Police on Friday released surveillance video amid the search for thieves who stole $145,000 from the vehicle of a courier for a marijuana product distributor at a gas station in Santa Ana.

The theft occurred around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Mobil Gas Station at 1351 E. Dyer Road, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

After collecting cash from marijuana dispensaries, the courier parked his work vehicle at the station and walked into the store, a police news release stated.

That’s when a white Nissan Pathfinder approached the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. A man sitting in the front seat of the Nissan got out, shattered the other vehicle’s passenger window and stole about $145,000, according to the release.

The SUV then sped off.

A surveillance camera at the gas station captured the theft. Investigators released the footage as they sought to identify and locate the assailants.

Police described the man seen in the video as being around 25 to 35 years old, with a medium complexion, wearing a red jacket with a white hooded jacket underneath and blue gloves.

A description of the driver was not provided, and it was unclear whether anyone else was in the SUV at the time.

The plates on the Nissan appeared to be a temporary dealer plate, but they came back with no record and may have been altered, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Angel at 714-245-8404 or Detective Romero at 714-245-8529. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by dialing Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.