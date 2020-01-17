× California Sues to Block Trump Admin From Opening Federal Lands to Oil, Gas Driling

California took legal action Friday to block the Trump administration’s plans to open federal lands in California to oil and gas drilling, including the controversial practice of hydraulic fracturing.

The federal lawsuit announced by state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra comes after President Trump’s administration announced details of its plan to open more than a million acres of public and private land in California to fracking, ending a five-year moratorium on leasing federal land in California to oil and gas developers. Plans for the expansion of drilling in the state were recently approved by the Bureau of Land Management.

“BLM’s decision to advance this half-baked proposal isn’t just misguided, it’s downright dangerous,” Becerra said in a statement released Friday morning. “The risks to both people and the environment associated with fracking are simply too high to ignore. But that’s essentially what BLM is doing. We won’t ignore the facts and science when it comes to protecting our people, economy, and environment — and we’re taking the Trump Administration to court to prove it.”

The lawsuit alleges that the BLM’s final environmental impact statement violates the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act because it fails to consider the danger posed to people who might live near the oil and gas wells.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.