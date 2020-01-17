Cause of Blunt Force Trauma That Killed 2-Year-Old Long Beach Boy Still a Mystery

Investigators are still searching for answers after a toddler was brought to the hospital under the guise of having a medical emergency and later died in June 2019.

However, it was later discovered that the child died due to, what detectives believe was blunt force trauma to his head, an autopsy later revealed.

The initial incident happened on June 14, 2019 at 7:35 p.m. Officers responded for a report of possible child abuse or neglect at a liquor store parking lot located in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were met by the Long Beach Fire Department who had originally responded for a “child in full arrest,” according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he died two days later.

Detectives believe the incident happened inside of a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata, which was parked at the scene where the child was originally found, according to the news release.

It is also possible that the initial incident happened at the child’s home which was also located in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, the news release said.

Detectives have reviewed hours of surveillance video and believe there were several witnesses who yet to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident can’t contact Detective Benjamin Vargas, Mark Matta or Donal Collier at 562-570-7244.