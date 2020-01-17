× ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Signs With L.A. Galaxy in Deal Making Him Highest Paid Player in MLS: Source

The Galaxy have agreed to a three-year contract with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez that will make the Mexican striker the highest paid player in MLS, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed Friday. Precise terms of the deal were not known, but the team is expected to officially announce the signing next week.

Hernandez, 31, is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, and he will replace departed Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the lineup and on the marquee. He will also team with LAFC forward Carlos Vela to give a Los Angeles market teeming with Latino fans two of Mexico’s most prolific goal scorers. Ibrahimovic was the highest paid player in MLS last season with a salary of $7.2 million and Michael Bradley of Toronto FC was next at $6.5 million.

“He is a scoring machine — he’s always there looking to score goals — and he does a really good job defending for his team,” Vela, the reigning MLS most valuable player, said earlier this week as speculation of Hernandez’s move to Los Angeles grew. “I think the Mexican fans would be excited.”

Hernandez moved from England’s West Ham United to Sevilla for a transfer fee of approximately $8.7 million in September, but his reduced role with the Spanish club — he’s appeared in only two games since Nov. 2 — apparently sparked his interest in moving to MLS.

