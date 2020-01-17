Collision Between Bus and SUV Sends 5 to the Hospital in Santa Ana: Police

A collision between an Orange County Transportation Authority bus and an SUV sent five people to the hospital on Friday, police said.

The crash occurred at East Saint Andrew Place and South Standard Avenue, the Santa Ana Police Department tweeted around 8:50 a.m.

#SigAlert #SantaAnaPD Officers currently working OCTA vs SUV collision in the area of St Andrew Pl & Standard Ave. 4 bus passengers & SUV driver have been transported to nearby hospital, none w/ life threatening injuries. Please stay away from this area until cleared #SAPDPIO pic.twitter.com/EYVfVk5Hya — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) January 17, 2020

The driver of the SUV and four passengers from the OCTA bus were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Commuters are advised to stay away from the area until the wreckage has been cleared. Officials did not provide an estimate on when the road would reopen.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.