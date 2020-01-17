× Deadly Long Beach Shooting Stemmed From Argument Over Bicycle: Prosecutors

A deadly attack in which a man was shot in the face in Long Beach resulted from an argument over a bicycle, authorities said Friday.

Junior Alexander Munguia, 21, of Long Beach has been charged with murder for the Sept. 17, 2018, killing of Fernando Rodriguez of Long Beach in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He’s also accused of personally using a handgun in the crime.

“Munguia allegedly shot Fernando Rodriguez, 46, in the face during an argument about who was the owner of a bicycle,” prosecutors said in a written statement.

Rodroguez died two days later at a hospital from a gunshot wound to his neck, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records show.

Detectives identified Munguia as the suspect and arrested him about two months after the deadly shooting, police said.

Munguia has denied the murder charge, and he was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing in October, officials said.

Bail for Munguia has been set at $3 million. The date of his next court appearance was not available Friday evening.

