× Homicide Detectives Respond After Woman’s Body Found Near Almansor Park in Alhambra

Homicide investigators are responding Friday afternoon after a woman’s body was found near Almansor Park in Alhambra, officials said.

The body was found along the 600 block of Almansor Street about 12:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide investigators are assisting Alhambra police with the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown and no further details about the woman were released. The body was found near the entrance of the Alhambra Golf Course, which is inside the popular and expansive park.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information about the death can call the sheriff’s department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.