Police Arrest Woman Accused in Beating That Left 7-Eleven Clerk in Coma; 2 Others at Large

An alleged beer thief has been arrested in an attack that left a 7-Eleven clerk in a coma last weekend in Torrance, investigators said Friday.

Jordyn Kolone, 19, of Harbor City, was identified as a suspect after police released surveillance images from the corner store earlier this week. She was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday, Torrance police said in a news release.

Inmate records show Kolone was being held on $1 million bail and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The teen is accused of going into the store at 1730 Sepulveda Blvd. around 1 a.m. Saturday, accompanied by an unidentified man. The pair grabbed some beer out of a fridge and then left without paying, police said.

The clerk chased the thieves outside, and they beat him so severely that his skull was fractured. The victim was left lying on the ground before first responders took him to a hospital, where he was in a coma earlier this week.

Officials did not provide an update on the victim’s condition Friday.

The man who entered the store with Kolone and a second man involved in the incident remain at large, officers said.

Police believe they fled in a silver or gray sedan, which was last seen heading south on Western Avenue.

The man seen on surveillance images from inside the store is described as being white or Latino and between 25 and 35. The other man, not captured by security cameras, is also white or Latino and in his 30s, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Torrance police at 310-328-3456.