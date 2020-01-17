Reverse Effects of Sitting All Day at Computer With ‘The Align Method’ Author Aaron Alexander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manual therapist and movement coach Aaron Alexander joined us live with tips to help you reverse the effects of chair slumping and screen staring. Aaron just released his first book “The Align Method – 5 Movement Principles for a Stronger Body, Sharper Mind, and Stress-Proof Life.” In this book, Aaron shows readers how mind, posture and body alignment are powerful tools for building strength, achieving peak performance, reducing pain, and approaching the world with a new sense of confidence. The book is available on Amazon. You can also visit his website or follow him on social media @AlignPodcast